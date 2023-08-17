RPD: Teen who shot and killed man at Genesee Street party arrived in stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the teenager who fatally shot a 21-year-old at a house party on Genesee Street in June arrived in a stolen car.

Richard Crowder Jr., 17, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers say he went to the party to seek out and kill Anthony Bonilla, then he drove off in the stolen car.

U.S. Marshals arrested Crowder on Wednesday as he was driving around Anthony Street. Marshals also arrested two other people inside the car who were wanted for crimes. The investigation into Crowder also led to the arrest of two of his alleged associates.

Bonilla died at Strong Hospital the day after he was shot at the party on Genesee Street near Frost Avenue. His parents spoke to News10NBC and said Bonilla feared for his life.

RPD said Crowder shot Bonilla in retaliation for a previous incident. Crowder was arraigned Wednesday and bail is set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 / $750,000 bond. He taken to the children’s detention facility in Rush.

News10NBC is publishing Crowder’s photo in the interest of public safety. RPD says he could be connected to many other crimes involving guns, shootings, assaults, and stolen cars. Officers say some of Crowder’s crimes may be targeted while others are random. RPD is asking anyone with information about Crowder to call the Major Crimes Unit at 428-7157.

Other people arrested in the investigation

Rochester Police arrested two other people when they stopped Crowder’s car. Jeremiah Maddox, 21 was wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal possession of weapon charge. Loujack Crowder, 18, was wanted for pointing a handgun at a store clerk and was charged with menacing.

While looking for Crowder, U.S. Marshalls and RPD officers also arrested two of his alleged associates after a car chase.

Marshals say they spotted a stolen car with a gun inside. They say that, when RPD officers tried to stop the car, it sped off. During a chase, the car crashed into a fence on Sherman Street.

Ephriam Wade and Aleigha Crowder, both 19, were arrested. RPD says they found a fully automatic illegal handgun in their car. Both are charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Wade was previously arrested on Aug. 5 for criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, menacing with a firearm, and harassment. He was released from custody and issued a temporary order of protection.

Wade was also arrested on Feb. 15 for criminal possession of a weapon after officers say they saw his flee from a car that had a body in the back seat. The person in the back seat died of a drug overdose. Officers also say he had a handgun with him.

Aleigha Crowder was arrested on July 10 for felony criminal contempt after she allegedly violated an order of protection. She was released after arraignment and was arrested again in Gates on July 31 for harassment and resisting arrest. She was also released on those charges with an appearance ticket.