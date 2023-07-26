RPD: ‘This is a case where somebody knows something’; still searching for a killer 13 years later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are upwards of 600 unsolved murders, dating back to the ’60s, in the city of Rochester.

Rochester Police say they have their suspicions of who may have killed Rosita Sanders, but they need more help from the public in order to make an arrest.

“This is a case where somebody knows something,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said.

It was July 14 of 2010, and it was Rosita Sanders birthday.

When she didn’t come home to celebrate, her family knew something was wrong.

“She’s not a nasty, or like, a mean person. Like, you see her, you’re gonna gravitate to her. She’s fun. She wanted everyone to have fun. The love, the energy, you know what I’m sayin’. She give you everything,” Rosita’s daughter’s Rayn Martin and Cynshei Wilson said.

On August 1, Rosita’s body was found in the Genesee River. She was just 44.

Police believe Rosita was killed by blunt force trauma on or around July 25. Her body was then dropped off a canoe launch into Black Creek before eventually floating into the river.

“What we do know is that somebody dumped her body in Black Creek Park in Chili and we don’t know why, and that’s a question that the family struggles with,” Umbrino said.

Rosita left behind four children, who are desperate for answers.

Daughter Wilson: “It never really gets easy cause it’s always a void.”

Daughter Martin: “Right, it’s like you always try to not think about it, put it in the back of your mind.”

Wilson: “Try to deal with it as best as you can.”

Martin: “Like today, me even speaking about it, knowing I’m coming here, I kinda had to hold my tears back because it’s still your mom.”

Wilson: “Yeah.”

Umbrino believes Rosita’s case can and will be solved.

“Hopefully that person doesn’t take that information to the grave with them. Hopefully that person has a come to Jesus moment and decides they’ve been holding onto the secret for too long and decides to come forward,” Umbrino said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to come forward to help bring closure to this family.

If you have any information, you can submit tips to Rochester NY Unsolved here.

Contact Crime Stoppers here or call 585-423-9300.