RPD: Three people cut with sword on Lexington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three people have been transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries after police say they were cut by a sword Tuesday.

Police say Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to Lexington Avenue for a report of people stabbed. When officers got there, they say three people had got into a fight, resulting into the people being cut by a sword.

A 35-year-old man, from Rochester, is being charged in relation, police say. No other information has been released at this time.