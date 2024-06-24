RPD to increase patrols, close portion of street nightly after six people shot at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Neighbors are asking for more police in downtown Rochester after a mass shooting sent six people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins spoke with people at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, where the shooting occurred. Some said that given how late the shooting was, they felt fine in the daytime. Others who live nearby tell Higgins this late-night violence happens every summer, and it has to stop.

Police believe a large crowd was at the park when some folks got into an argument, and at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. The suspect hit six people, ranging in age from 17 to 33, before running away.

Officers in the area heard the shots. As they tried to clear the crowd and treat the victims, they say a man identified as Joshua Sanchez tried to stop them. Chief David Smith says Sanchez injured one officer’s knee so badly, he’ll be out of work for at least the rest of the summer.

“After being here for four years I’m sad to say I’ve also become a little desensitized by it. I’ve become desensitized by it and it’s unfortunate that this is happening down here. Rochester’s not a really big city or anything for this to be happening but it’s something that’s ongoing,” one neighbor said.

“That’s a little disconcerting it’s very close but there are places in MLK Park that could be somewhat hidden. It’s a great place to visit – but I’ll only be going in the daytime,” another added.

Both neighbors told Higgins they want to see more police at the park at night. RPD is upping patrols in the area. Chestnut Street in front of the park will also be shut down and patrolled each night, as neighbors say people usually park their cars to block off that road and blast music. The park itself will now close at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

The earlier curfew will not affect events like the upcoming Party in the Park concert series, which kicks off in about two weeks. City representatives were adamant that the shooting, which occurred at 3 a.m., is unrelated and would have no bearing on the safety of Party in the Park.

