Car with 2-year-old inside shot up during gunfight in Rochester; Police chase ends in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 2-year-old was inside a car that was struck by bullets during a gunfight on Wednesday.

That car exchanged gunfire with another car around Primrose Street and Flower City Park in Rochester. Officers were investigating a different case when they heard the gunfire and chased the cars.

One of the cars ended up on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece. One person was taken into custody there.

Police say the other car involved dropped off a woman at Rochester General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver then took off.

RPD says the car was found on Jackson Street with the driver and a 2-year-old in the car. Police say a gun was also dropped off somewhere near 104 and Goodman during the pursuit.