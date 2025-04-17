RPD: Two men arrested after traffic stop on Scio Street; Officer dragged across the road during stop

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two men have been arrested after police say they recovered drugs from their car after a traffic stop on Scio Street in Rochester, which they also say led to an officer being dragged across the road.

Police said on Wednesday during a “Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE)” detail, they initiated a traffic stop, where they stopped 28-year-old Daron Jackson, who they say was driving the car with a suspended license and 31-year-old Altarique Mitchell.

Jackson refused to get out of the car, according to police. They also said as an officer opened up the driver’s side of the door, Jackson accelerated the car, dragging the officer about 15ft down the road.

The officer was able to stop the car and took Jackson into custody, police said. The officer involved was taken to the hospital and treated for bruising and swelling and was released.

Police said they recovered cocaine and methamphetamine from the car Jackson and Mitchell were in. They were both charged with criminal possession of controlled substance in the first and third degree.

Additionally, Jackson was also charged with: