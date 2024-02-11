RPD: Two men shot, killed on North Goodman Street Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two men are dead after being shot on North Goodman Street after leaving a bar.

The Rochester Police Department says officers responded to 1753 North Goodman Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, for reports of people shot. At the scene, officers found two men in their 40s who were shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the two victims left a bar at 1730 north Goodman Street and started to walk to their car. As they were getting into their car, they were shot by the suspect.

Police explain the motive for the shooting is still unclear, but they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

There are no suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, the Homicide Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.