RPD: Two stolen Kias crash over the weekend in separate areas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two stolen Kias crashed in separate areas of the city over the weekend. After it crashed, one of the Kias rolled into an RPD car.

On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., an officer was driving down Lyell Avenue when he observed a Kia on Myrtle Street with no headlights on. RPD says the Kia then went into reverse and struck the tree.

According to RPD, the driver ran from the scene and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. RPD says the driver didn’t put the car in park after the crash so it rolled into the officer’s patrol car, causing minor damage.

Investigators found that the car was stolen earlier that night from Atkinson Street. The driver, a 13-year-old man, was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Milburn Street and Edgerton Street for the report of a single-car crash. Officers found an unoccupied Kia Sol that was upside down in a row of bushes.

Investigators determined that at least one man fled from the scene. They also determined that the car was stolen but not yet reported by the owner. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.