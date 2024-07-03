RPD union members get 15.5% pay increase over four years under new contract

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Locust Club, the union that represents Rochester Police officers, are getting a 15.5% pay increase over the next four years under the union’s new contract.

Officers voted to ratify the contract this week after union leadership and City of Rochester leadership came to an agreement. The new contract went into effect on Monday after the previous one expired on Sunday.

The new contract agrees to a 4% increase for the first year, then a 3.75%, 3.75%, and 4% for the next years. The Locust Club says the contract includes other benefits for RPD officers.

This is the first contract that union and city leaders were able to agree upon without the need for arbitration since 2014. Here’s a statement from the union Executive Vice President Paul Dondorfer:

“This agreement reflects the Locust Club’s commitment to fight for the very best compensation and

benefits for our members. Our members, who put their heart and soul into protecting the citizens of Rochester every single day, deserve no less.”