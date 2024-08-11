RPD: Unregistered dirt bike runs red light and crashes into car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A dirt bike rider is recovering in the hospital after crashing with a car on Lake Avenue and Ridge Road on Saturday night.

Rochester Police say the unregistered bike ran a red light and hit the car’s side door around 6:40 p.m. The bike driver has non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution but are okay. The dirt bike driver was given several tickets.