RPD will reorganize its five patrol sections into four under new plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department will reorganize its five patrol sections into four sections under a new plan.

RPD says the realignment plan will improve officers’ ability to address an increase in gun violence, improve officers’ workloads, and control its overtime expenses. RPD Chief David Smith and his command staff have worked with officers and union leadership over the past year to create the plan.

Under the current plan, the downtown’s Central Section patrol division and the fourth platoon are being redistributed into three primary platoons.

In addition, the Goodman Section is going from seven cars on a beat to nine cars. The Genesee Section is going from seven cars on a beat to eight cars. The Lake and Clinton sections will remain at 10 cars on a beat.