RPD: Woman attacks another woman with glass on Hague Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 40-year-old woman used a piece of glass to cut another woman, 26, during a fight on Wednesday just before midnight.

Officers responded to domestic disturbance at a home on Hague Street off West Avenue on Rochester’s west side. RPD determined that an argument had turned into a fight.

Both women were taken to Strong Hospital to treat their injuries. Officers say the 40-year-old, accused of attacking the other woman with glass, will be charged after she is released from the hospital.