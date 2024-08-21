RPD: Woman hits man with SUV in argument over money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a woman intentionally hit a man with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon due to a dispute over money.

Brenda Bingham, 61, has been charged with second-degree assault for intentionally striking the victim, a 48-year-old man, with a 2012 Subaru SUV.

Rochester Police say they responded to Lake Avenue, near Maplewood Park, at 3:42 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit. They found the SUV and Bingham but could not find the pedestrian initially, until a witness flagged them down and directed them to a nearby apartment where they found the man who had been hit. He complained of severe pain in the neck and upper body.

Bingham is in the Monroe County Jail and awaiting arraignment.