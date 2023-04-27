RPD: Woman hospitalized after she was shot during robbery on Second Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was shot during a robbery on Second Street on Thursday morning. She is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Officers learned about the shooting around 3:25 a.m. after a vehicle took the gunshot victim to Rochester General Hospital. The woman in her 40s is receiving treatment for her upper-body gunshot wound.

There are no suspects in custody and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.