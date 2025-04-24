RPD: Woman hospitalized after being shot on city’s northside

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 24-year-old woman has been hospitalized after police say she was shot on the city’s northside Wednesday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Maria Street and Bernard Street. When they arrived, they said they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to her lower body.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time and that this remains under investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call 911.