RPD: Woman hospitalized after being shot on city’s northside
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 24-year-old woman has been hospitalized after police say she was shot on the city’s northside Wednesday night.
Police said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Maria Street and Bernard Street. When they arrived, they said they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to her lower body.
The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time and that this remains under investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call 911.