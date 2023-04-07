RPD: Woman injured after truck hit parked car, causing domino effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a truck hit a parked car on Joesph Avenue, causing a domino effect that left a woman injured. The force caused the parked car to strike two other cars, one with people inside and the other parked.

RPD responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Officers say the Dodge pick-up truck was traveling on Joesph Avenue near Berlin Street when it struck the car parked at the side of the road. That caused damage to another car with a 24-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside. The woman was taken to Strong Hospital to treat a leg injury.

The truck fled the scene and officers found the truck nearby, on Avenue B off St. Paul Street, but no driver. There are still no suspects in custody.