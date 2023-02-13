RPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run on Clifford Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was struck by a car and killed on Sunday night as she was walking on Clifford Avenue just west of Clinton Avenue.

RPD says the driver left the scene. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman in her 50s lying in the street with major injuries to her upper body. An ambulance rushed her to Strong Hospital where she died a short time later.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman may have been struck as she was crossing Clifford Avenue. RPD Major Crimes is working to identify the driver who fled. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.