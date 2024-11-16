RPD: Woman punched in face, vehicle stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for the suspect who punched a woman in the face and stole her vehicle, abandoning it shortly thereafter.

Police said they responded to the area of 583 Lake Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a robbery. They said a 36-year-old woman from Brighton was giving someone a ride home when he punched her and pushed her out of her 2012 KIA Forte, which was parked in a parking lot, and drove off.

The KIA was found a short time later on Birr Street in the city, but no suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The woman had minor injuries to the face and was taken by a private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital.

The RPD encourages anyone with information or video to contact the Police Department or Crime Stoppers