RPD: Woman turns herself in for deadly hit-and-run on Culver Road last June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A webster woman is facing charges related to a deadly hit-and-run in Rochester last June.

Rochester Police say Gina Inguagiato turned herself in on Thursday. RPD says the 42-year-old was driving the car that struck and killed 67-year-old Samuel Thompson at Culver Road and Bay Street.

It happened around 3 a.m. on June 8. Investigators say Inguagiato left Thompson lying in the street, then later had her vehicle moved and reported it stolen.

She’s facing numerous charges of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, insurance fraud, tampering with evidence and making a false statement.