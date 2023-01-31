RPO announces centennial 2023-2024 season initiatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced several initiatives for its centennial season (September 2023 – June 2024).

The RPO will once again, after a two-year hiatus, host its popular, live Season Announcement Concert to reveal its 2023-24 Centennial Season programming on February 15 at 7 p.m. in Kodak Hall. The orchestra will perform excerpts from its upcoming season in a casual, fast-paced, and entertaining event.

The announcement concert is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance starting Monday at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100, or in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue.

Two additional RPO initiatives were announced: the Orchestral Program for Urban Students and 100 Acts of Giving Back.

“The RPO’s education programs are almost as old as the RPO itself, with a proud history spanning over 90 years,” says RPO VP of Education Barbara Brown. “Our commitment to that much-needed work starts right here in the City of Rochester, with the creation of OPUS – Orchestral Program for Urban Students. OPUS will better connect the musicians of the RPO with students in the urban core of Rochester, creating a number of enriching, inspiring opportunities. We are excited to get to work with our partners, including three pilot schools from the Rochester City School District and extra-curricular programs such as ROCmusic, among others.”

“100 Acts of Giving Back will commemorate our 100th season in the best way we know how, by sharing music in all corners of our community,” explains Jeff Tyzik, who will also celebrate his 30th anniversary with the RPO during its Centennial Season. “These 100, free events will include a variety of performances, open rehearsals, educational engagements, and so much more. From our Care and Wellness Initiative – with special performances in healthcare facilities and special education centers – to our Summer Concerts in parks throughout our region, we hope everyone will find something to enjoy!”

Tyzik also announced plans for a free 100 Acts of Giving Back Kickoff Concert that he’ll conduct on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Hochstein Performance Hall. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance starting on Monday online at rpo.org, by phone at 585-454-2100, or in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Avenue.

RPO President & CEO Curt Long announced that the RPO will present a Sensory-Friendly Concert this spring as part of its Care and Wellness Initiative, with more details to be revealed soon.