RPO featured in national PGA promo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s musicians contributed to the PGA publicity. CBS Sports tapped the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to help produce a more than two-minute promo that aired in the opening segment of CBS’s PGA coverage on Sunday.

The promo featured the RPO playing music, while a montage of past PGA events played. The promo exposed the RPO to millions of viewers around the country.

“We know in Rochester what a treasure the RPO is, that we’re doing incredible work here in Rochester,” said Andreas Delfs, RPO Music Director.

The CBS crew brought the Wanamaker Trophy into Kodak Hall for the promo.