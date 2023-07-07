RPO will hold free outdoor concert at Parcel 5 Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a free outdoor concert on Friday, July 7 at Parcel 5 downtown.

RPO Under the Stars is part of a collaboration with Downtown Definitely. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The show will feature symphonic jazz hits, original compositions, and solos from RPO trumpeter Herb Smith. The orchestra will play scores from Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, and Rochester’s own Cab Calloway. People are welcome to bring a blanket and chairs. Food and drinks will be available to buy.

