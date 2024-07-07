RPO kicks off outdoor summer series with concert after Red Wings game

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off their outdoor summer series at Innovative Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings, on Saturday night.

The event started with the orchestra’s conductor throwing out the first pitch before the Red Wings took on the Buffalo Bisons. After the game, the orchestra played songs by Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, and of course, a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

“And it’s just a lot of fun to get people coming out enjoying music with their families and coming together as a community,” said Jherrard Hardeman.

The Philharmonic has 11 more outdoor concerts this month and eight of them are completely free. And best of all, the Red Wings beat the Buffalo Bisons, seven to six.

