RPO launches series of outdoor concerts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra held a marimba show Tuesday in the Park Avenue neighborhood.
It’s part of the RPO Outdoors series. There are 10 more shows to come through the end of July, and most of them are free. Here’s the schedule, with the free shows identified:
July 11: 8:30–10 p.m. at SUNY Geneseo (tickets required)
July 12: 8-9 p.m., Parcel 5, downtown Rochester (free)
July 14: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Perinton Center Park Amphitheater (free)
July 16: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Susan B. Anthony Square Park (free) featuring RPO Chamber Ensemble
July 17: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte (free)
July 18: 7:30-9 p.m., Bristol Mountain on route 64 in South Bristol (tickets required)
July 23: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Rose Garden (free), featuring RPO Chamber Ensemble
July 24: 7-8 p.m. at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton (tickets required)
July 26: 3-9 p.m. at Arrowhead Park in Inlet, Hamilton County — free family-friendly concert at 3 p.m., cocktail benefit 4-7 p.m. for $150, and general-admission ($35) concert at 7:30 p.m.
July 30: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 500 Norton St., Rochester (free) featuring RPO Chamber Ensemble.