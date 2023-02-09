RPO offers sneak peek of upcoming performances kicking off Black History Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a sneak peek of Rooted in Rochester: A Celebration of Black Composers on Wednesday morning at Kodak Hall.

The concerts take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 8 p.m. This special Philharmonics Series concert, led by Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, kicks off Black History Month. Internationally acclaimed Rochester soprano Kearstin Piper Brown joins the RPO for this celebration of the rich history of Black Rochesterians. Rochester’s Thomas Warfield, a high-profile artist, educator, and social activist, will serve as the concert’s narrator. The program features works with direct ties to our city by Duke Ellington and more, the Rochester premiere of an RPO Co-commission by composer James Lee III called Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony. Eastman School vocal student Emma Wade will sing one movement of Nkeiru Okoye’s Songs of Harriet Tubman.

Tickets for all Kodak Hall shows start at $24/$12 for children ages 3-17 and are available online, by phone at 585-454-2100, and in person at RPO Patron Services at 225 East Ave.