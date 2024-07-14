RPO performs "Under the Stars" at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday evening was a great night to spend outside — especially with the stars, the breeze and an orchestra.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra took to Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester for RPO Outdoors Under the Stars.

The Flower City Pride Band kicked off the free concert before the RPO played a selection of movie music, from “The Pink Panther” to “Star Trek.”

The RPO’s next free outdoors show is Sunday at Perinton Center State Amphitheatre. The Fairport High School Band will open at 6 p.m. followed by the RPO at 7:30 p.m.