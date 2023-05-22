RPO presents first sensory-friendly concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra presented a concert designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for those with sensory sensitivities. Friendly staff guided and assisted audience members through the concert experience, with accommodations that include a quiet room, noise-reduction headphones, a therapy dog, and a Social Narrative.

Music Director Andreas Delfs lead the orchestra in performing both classical and contemporary pieces programmed for everyone’s enjoyment and accessibility, including a Disney Magic medley, Sousa’s Mother Goose March, and Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz as well as his Pizzicato Polka.