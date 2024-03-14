RPO provides dozens of free tickets to eclipse concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The RPO Eclipse Spectacular: A symphonic celebration, is happening at the Blue Cross Arena April 7, the night before the total solar eclipse.

Wegmans is one of the sponsors, and thanks to them, tickets will be available for people affiliated with Cameron Community Ministries and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural alliance.

Ticket prices start at $27 at Ticketmaster: 800.653.8000 and ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be

purchased at the Blue Cross Arena box office during normal hours of operation. Prices start at $27, plus service fee.

NEWS10NBC is also a proud sponsor of the show.