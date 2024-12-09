RPO, Record Archive, and Black Sheep inducted into Rochester Music Hall of Fame

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An orchestra, a record store, and a rock band are being recognized for their impact on Rochester’s music scene.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Record Archive, and the band Black Sheep are part of this year’s class of Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees. The hall of fame will announce the rest of its inductees in February.

The RPO’s induction comes after the orchestra celebrated its centennial season and won a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Classical Contemporary Composition. Record Archive has been a staple on Rockwood Street since 1975, housing the largest vinyl record collection in the northeast in its 13,000-square-foot store. Black Sheep became popular in the ’70s with future Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Lou Gramm as the lead singer. The band opened for music legends including Aerosmith, Hall & Oates, and Peter Frampton.

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame will hold its 12th annual ceremony and concert to honor the inductees on Sunday, April 13. It begins at 7 p.m. at Kodak Hall within the Eastman Theatre. You can get tickets here.