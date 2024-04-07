RPO teams with city ballet for eclipse spectacular at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are less than 24 hours away from the total solar eclipse and what better way to celebrate ready for this once in a lifetime event than with music from Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

News 10 NBC’S Bret Vetter was at the Blue Cross Arena with a preview of what to expect at Sunday night’s RPO Eclipse Spectacular: A Symphonic Celebration.

If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to the sold out show you won’t be disappointed. The Rochester Philharmoic Orchestra has teamed with Rochester City ballet and three other performing groups to put together a show worthy of this once in a lifetime celestial event.

Looking at the rehearsal, this show will blow your mind. There are ballet dancers hanging from ropes and moving to symphonic melodies that we all know and love. From titles like the invigorating Star Wars Phantom Menace tune to classics like the Blue Danube from Johann Strauss…it’s all on Sunday night’s menu. This is all in an effort to get the region ready for the front row seat to Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Assistant conductor Jherrard Hardeman says that visitors should expect the unexpected and also prepare for an experience that will bring you closer together with everyone around you.

“If you think about it, everything about music forces you to come together. Number one, you have a bunch of musicians who obviously have to come together to present the music, but also, you have to listen. If you are playing, you have to listen when you come to a concert. You’re listening to someone else’s perspective on the world for some amount of time. That’s one of the cool things that happens without us even thinking about it all the time.”