RPO trumpeter Herb Smith will perform Wednesday at Concert to End Hate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A concert on Wednesday night, featuring renowned Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpet player Herb Smith, aims to put an end to hate.

The concert is organized by the Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, which seeks to overcome hate through education and dialogue. It starts at 7 p.m. at ARTISANworks on 565 Blossom Road. You can get tickets here. Tickets will not be available at the door.

The concert will be immersive with different musical acts throughout ARTISANworks, rather than having only one stage. Strings for Success and the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra will be among the performers. Their music will be interspersed with poems highlighting the power of love.

Herb Smith will headline the evening, playing with his jazz trio as well as a 10-string classical ensemble. He is known for using music for community outreach including by founding Herb’s City Trumpets. During the concert, Smith will perform an original composition called “Healing”, written during his bout with COVID in 2020. The song’s dual meaning focuses on his physical illness while exploring his own reaction to the country’s racial reckoning during the summer of 2020.

“We want to show people real love and joy as the best counter to hate,” Smith said.