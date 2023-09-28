RRH combines services to make medical campus in Batavia more convenient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who live in Batavia will now have access to a host of medical procedures. Rochester Regional Health has combined several services at a new medical campus in Batavia.

The campus is on Oak Orchard Road right next to Route 98. Doctors say patients will finally have the medical services they need at a convenient location.

“A patient could come in here and, at the same location they can have their primary care physician, they can have their cardiologist. They can have their orthopedic specialist, they could also bring their kids in here for the pediatric department,” said family medicine physician Dr. Shan Dhanda. “In addition, they can get their lab work done here as well as their imaging so it’s a very nice resource for the community.

The Batavia medical campus will open its doors to patients on Monday.