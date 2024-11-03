RRH holds workshops to teach elementary school students about medical field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health hosted its second annual Scrubs Clubs Workshop on Saturday to teach elementary school students about the medical field through many workshops.

There were all kinds of activities from a teddy bear clinic to a medical mask team. The workshops also covered the importance of healthy living, first aid basics, and a possible career down the line in the medical field.

“It’s building our pipeline, when they come to our buildings,” said Ebony Caldwell, vice president of diversity, health equity, inclusion, and justice at Rochester Regional Health.

The country is still facing a healthcare worker storage. According to the American Hospital Association, we’ll be down 100,000 critical healthcare workers by 2028.