RRH hosts Daisy Awards to recognize nurses and support staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health hosted a special celebration to honor its nurses and support staff. More than 100 people were represented at the Daisy Awards.

It’s all about recognizing employees for outstanding care and kindness — from as far as St. Lawrence Health in Massena to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

“It really is such an honor. I think the Daisy Award itself is so special because it just shows how impactful the nurse to patient and the nurse to family relationship can be and the connection that you create there. Just recognizing how you impact somebody in maybe the hardest moments of their life, it’s just an amazing feeling,” said Brianna Wright, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Unity Hospital.

The nominations come from patients, families, and coworkers.

