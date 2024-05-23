RRH stopped suing patients – is it working?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health recently stopped suing patients as part of a new approach to build trust and help patients cover bills.

The change was made before the pandemic, when the team noticed a need for more customer service ahead of appointments, instead of after the fact.

“Our goal is to do this upfront,” said Lisa Poworoznek, director of financial counseling for RRH. “We’ve moved the team from that backend theory if you will, of just collections…and kind of working with folks ahead of time, seeing how much we can do for them.”

Hospital leaders said it’s going well, with a less than 1% delinquency rate for patient payment plans.

How is it working? Through conversations and engagement, said Poworoznek.

“We aren’t losing millions because of this new process,” said Jennifer Eslinger, Healthcare Operations President and COO for the system. “And in fact, I would say, the community resources are there. Rochesterians have so much grace in this community, with community benefit organizations, not for profits…”

Eriketa Cost: How expensive are some of these bills?

Jennifer Eslinger: “If you are, let’s say, admitted through the ER, have to go to OR unexpectedly, gosh, from there you go to ICU, from there, you’ve got a 5-7 hospital stay; Easily 100,000 dollars. If you receive that bill in the mail, that’s what it would say. And you’re going to pick it up, and call us and go, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Eriketa Cost: “I just turned 26, so I’m off my parents’ health insurance. What’s a hypothetical scenario where I might run into billing issues?”

Lisa Poworoznek: “Say you came in for a surgery. You thought you were still covered, realized you’re no longer covered by your parents. Then we’re going to have an enroller work with you directly to see what options are available to you through the marketplace, like an essential plan through New York state. They’ll sit and work with you, see what your income situation is, and what your payment availability might be on a monthly basis, different plans…”

Poworoznek said they’ll often hold a three-way conversation with New York State and the patient, to set up insurance immediately. If you have a situation where you have a high deductible you can’t make, there is a system to set up your payment plan.

News10NBC also reached out to URMC about their approach. A spokesperson said they provide financial assistance when possible, and help link patients to Medicaid or other insurance options. They may assign the debt to a collection agency, but in a way that avoids any threat to a patient’s home, income, or credit rating.