RTS bus driver shot with BB gun while picking up riders on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Regional Transit Service (RTS) bus driver was shot with a BB gun while picking up riders on Bay Street Tuesday afternoon.

Rochester Police said at 3 p.m., the 67-year-old man stopped at the bus stop to pick up two men, and when the driver opened the door, one of them shot a BB gun in his direction. The victim was hit in the upper body, then both men ran south down 6th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody.

