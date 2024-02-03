RTS buses ‘free to ride’ for Transit Equity Day, honoring Rosa Parks

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special RTS bus was unveiled Friday in honor of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks’ birthday is Sunday, Feb. 4. that will now be “Transit Equity Day.” On that day, RTS buses will be “free to ride.”

In 1955, Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in Alabama.

RTS officials say while the city of Rochester has made many strides toward equity, there are still problems.

“is there equity for everyone needing a seat on a bus to safely, reliably, affordably, and reasonably conveniently get to their jobs on time, get to quality food, get to quality healthcare, and to affordable housing?” asked Miguel Velazquez, RTS CEO.

Now through Sunday, every RTS bus will have an empty seat dedicated to Parks with a placard describing her contributions to civil rights.