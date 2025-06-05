RTS buses transport crowd from Ontario Beach Park fight, leading to another brawl at transit center

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New information emerged Thursday about the fights that broke out last night at Rochester’s Transit Center and Ontario Beach Park. Police said it was the same group involved in both locations.

News10NBC’s Erin Mahon spent the day at the Transit Center on Saint Paul Street, speaking with people about the incidents. Reports from locals varied, with some saying violence is common in the area, while others found it unusual.

Rochester police responded to the beach fight and called RTS to send buses to transport the crowd. Two buses arrived and dropped the crowd at the Transit Center, where fighting erupted again. Dozens of officers arrived at the Transit Center just before 11 p.m.

Davon Perkins, who witnessed the events, said, “Just a bunch of teenagers. That’s all it was, a bunch of teenagers, getting into it. It trickled down from the beach and then ended here.”

Tom Brede, RTS public information officer, said, “When something like this happens it causes a disruption to people’s lives. People are just trying to get from one place to another and go about their business and this just throws a wrench into things. It’s not right and it’s unfortunate.”

An officer punched a young man in the face during the altercation. Police said the 18-year-old was arrested and charged with menacing.

The Transit Center closed an hour early, preventing some people from catching their last rides. Many expressed a desire for better community engagement and healthier activities for young people.

News10NBC filed a request for police body cam footage to understand what happened between officers and the arrested teenager. Police are working to provide the footage.

