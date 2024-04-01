RTS extends route to serve RochesterWorks! career center and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RTS has extended its route from Bay Street to the Waring Road Plaza.

RTS is extending the route starting Monday to serve the state Department of Labor RochesterWorks! Career Center, Monroe County WIC, and the U.S. Postal Service. The extended route will also include the Norton Village Recreation Center, Family Dollar, and the Fernwood Park Apartments.

RTS is also making minor timing changes to some routes starting Monday. You can see the updated bus route schedules on the website for RTS.