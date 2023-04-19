RTS to hold public information session today on plan to build new paratransit facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Regional Transit Service will hold a public information session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 to provide an update and gather input on their efforts to build a new paratransit facility on Lexington Avenue.

The session will be held at Edison Tech High School Library 655 Colfax Street, Entrance 2, Rochester.

Paratransit is a shared ride public service intended to serve as a “safety net” for individuals who, because of their disabilities, are unable to ride the ADA compliant RTS fixed route bus for some or all their travel.

RTS needs a new, larger facility for its paratransit service. The current facility is located between railroad tracks and a federal floodplain, with no room to expand. RTS plans to build a new facility at 1500-1600 Lexington Avenue, which will be the central hub for RTS Access’ operational and administrative needs. This facility will have office space, customer assessment area, storage and maintenance space for small buses, a bus washing area, and gas pumps.

RTS Access has been in its current facility on Trabold Road since 1985, and the total cost of the new facility is $65.7 million, and as of right now, they still need $39.8 million.

Residents and businesses in the area of the potential site are invited to attend the information session. Those unable to attend can watch a proposal video on the RTS website here.

Anyone wanting to provide feedback on the project can do so at the information session, by using the Contact Us form here, by phone at 585-288-1700, or by sending a letter to RTS, ATTN Legal Department – RTS Access Facility, 1372 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14609. Comments are due to RTS by Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.