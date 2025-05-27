RTS to hold public information sessions this week

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RTS is hosting two public information sessions this week where they will share details on proposed changes to their “On Demand,” service.

This service is a ride sharing mobility option where ADA-accessible vehicles offer service on demand within certain zones.

The first session is Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Webster Public Library on Ridge Road. The second session will be Thursday, May 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sweden and Clarkson Recreation Center in Brockport.

