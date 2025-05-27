RTS to hold public information sessions this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RTS is hosting two public information sessions this week where they will share details on proposed changes to their “On Demand,” service.
This service is a ride sharing mobility option where ADA-accessible vehicles offer service on demand within certain zones.
The first session is Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Webster Public Library on Ridge Road. The second session will be Thursday, May 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sweden and Clarkson Recreation Center in Brockport.
