Ruby Gordon Furniture to close this year

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — After nearly 90 years in the business, Ruby Gordon Furniture is closing its doors for good.

Third-generation owner Aaron Ruby made the announcement in a LinkedIn post Monday.

The furniture retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall.

Ruby says he wanted to fight to keep the business afloat, but the past year has taken a heavy toll on his physical and mental health.

The post says the store will close sometime later this year.