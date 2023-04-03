Runners donned bunny ears for the ‘Hippity Hop Fun Run’ to benefit Bivona Child Advocacy Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fleet feet and YellowJacket Racing took advantage of the nice weather today and held the spring time “Hippity Hop Fun Run” to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

There was a suggested donation of drinks, like juice boxes and small bottles of water or Gatorade, to go to the children served by Bivona. Bivona works to prevent child abuse, and help children heal from abuse.

“We’ve done many events with them. This is definitely one of our favorites to be a part of,” said Barb Boutillier, YellowJacket Racing.

Every runner received a free bunny ears headband to wear during the run.