Runners head to Maplewood park for Rochester Half Marathon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K starts Sunday morning at 7:30, and News10NBC is a proud sponsor of this year’s race.

Runners will take over Maplewood Park at the starting line, and finish at Innovative Field. The 5K race starts at 7:40 a.m. and the Kids Half Mile starts at 10:30 a.m.

You might see some familiar faces out there as a few people from News10NBC are running as well.

Officials say they expect over 1400 runners for the three races.