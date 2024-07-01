Runners support Rochester’s deaf and hard of hearing community with 5K race

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Hearing and Speech Center hosted the first Super Hear-O 5K and Family Fun Day at Seneca Park on Sunday. It brought together hundreds of people to get active and support the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Over 200 people came to run and there were plenty of arts and crafts for the kids to enjoy. The event aimed to show support for Rochester’s deaf community and promote health and wellness.

“Health and wellness is very important, especially with people who are suffering from hearing loss, hearing disorders,” said Bob Russell, President of the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center. “So it’s a great way for them to stay active and it really ties in with the mission of what our agency does.”

Organizers deemed this year’s event a success and expressed their hope to bring the Super Hear-O 5K back next year.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.