Runners went through Irondequoit neighborhoods for Valentine’s Day themed race

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Cupid’s Cup 5K took off from Irondequoit High School on Sunday morning. Runners of all different relationship statuses put on their running shoes and ran, jogged, and walked through the neighborhoods of Irondequoit for the Valentine’s Day-themed race.

The runners wore different colored bibs to indicate their relationship status. Green for single, red for in a relationship, and yellow for it’s complicated.