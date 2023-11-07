Rush-Henrietta goes into lockdown after a knife was involved in a student fight

Rush-Henrietta investigation and student fight

RUSH, N.Y. — News10NBC crews are on scene as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after a fight at Rush-Henrietta High School on Tuesday.

The superintendent says there was a fight between two students involving a knife just before the end of the school day. Officials say the school went into lockdown and called 911. This causes a bus delay of around 20 minutes.

Officials say no one was injured. The school says calls went out to inform parents.

News10NBC continues to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.