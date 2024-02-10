Rush-Henrietta school community working on plan for district’s future

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Members of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District community came together Saturday to imagine the district’s future.

Parents, students, and district staff worked together on the district’s long-term strategic plan. The plan’s goals center around developing a cohesive community with clear communication, academic excellence and preparing students for the future.

It’s the district’s first-ever strategic plan — and it’s not a traditional four-year plan.

“This is vision 2037. And so we’re planning for what we call the next academic generation, meaning we want to think about what we need to do to prepare our universal pre-k students to graduate in 14 years. So we’re really thinking far into the future of what the world’s going to look like and how we’ll prepare them for that,” said district Superintendent Barbara Mullen.

The superintendent says the district will check in every four years to update and adjust the strategic plan as needed.