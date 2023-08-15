Rush-Henrietta school district will hold job fair Wednesday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Rush-Henrietta Central School District is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 16 ahead of the upcoming school year.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Roth Junior High School on 4000 East Henrietta Rd. The district is looking for special education teachers for grades 7 through 12, science teachers, behavior specialists, bus drivers, food service workers, teaching assistants, and more. You can see available positions here.

People can register for the fair here to get limited timeslots. There will be interviews during the fair.