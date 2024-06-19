Rush-Henrietta voters approve revised budget proposal

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The second time was the charm for the Rush-Henrietta school district.

Voters Tuesday approved the budget proposal by a 2-to-1 margin. Nearly 1,900 more people came out for the second vote compared to the first.

Last month, voters shot down the school spending plan by just 15 votes. Administrators went back and cut more than $1.3 million from the original budget proposal.

Superintendent Barbara Mullen called Tuesday’s result a win for students, employees, and everyone who calls Rush-Henrietta home.